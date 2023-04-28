Tory minister gives 'shameful' response on Sudan during Question Time

A Tory minister has been criticised by viewers after appearing on Question Time and giving a 'shameful' response to questions about Sudan.

It comes after the RAF airlifted nearly 900 people from near the capital Khartoum as they raced to evacuate British nationals ahead of midnight during a temporary ceasefire. Thousands more British nationals may be forced to remain in Sudan as the situation develops.

Rachel Maclean was asked about the situation on Thursday’s (April 27) edition of Question Time, and social media users accused her of giving a “car crash” answer.

Maclean gave a confused answer when asked about the airlift and even accused people of creating a “personality psychodrama” when it was pointed out that ministers had given different answers to her.

Confusion surrounds the question of whether refugees have safe and legal routes to enter the UK.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly said that new reforms from the government would be “as we have promised, establishing safe and legal routes” while speaking in the Commons on Thursday, both other ministers have given differing answers.

When asked about the situation, Maclean said there was “a degree of discretion” – before being told that what she’d said was different to what Cleverly had said in the Commons.

“Forgive me, I would absolutely go with what the foreign secretary said on the floor of the house,” she then replied. “I mean, come on, he is the foreign secretary and obviously he is coordinating. I’m a government minister responsible for housing.”

When journalist Camilla Tominey then highlighted the different answers being given by ministers, Maclean replied: “I think you’re trying to make this into a sort of personality psychodrama which with respect is completely wrong.”

Viewers were left unimpressed with Maclean's performance BBC

Quizzed again on who was giving the correct answers, Maclean went on to say: “This is a military operation, and at the end of the day, the people on the ground in Sudan are military personnel, are the ones who are leading with that, being directed by the prime minister through all the usual channels.”

Social media users voiced their disapproval of Maclean’s answer, with one writing on Twitter: “Astonishing, shameful, disgraceful, car crash response by Conservative MP Rachel Maclean.”

Another said: “Conservative MP Rachel Maclean needs medical assistance after her car crash on #BBCQT.”

One more added: Rachel Maclean an utter car crash. Desperate attempts to justify the unjustifiable from the off. Not a clue

