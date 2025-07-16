Trump admits he wants to redraw congressional maps to 'pick up' votes

President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday (July 15) that he wants lawmakers in Texas to redraw the state’s congressional district map to give Republicans five more House seats.

“There could be some other states we’re going to get another three, or four or five in addition, Texas would be the biggest one... just a simple redrawing we pick up five seats.”

Trump’s “other states” are likely to be Ohio, which is required by law to draw new congressional maps this year and could give Republicans up to three more seats.

