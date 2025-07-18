Every time Donald Trump has attempted to claim something is a 'hoax'

First it was global warming, then the Russia investigation, unsurprisingly his impeachment was next, then the covid-19 pandemic, and now the Epstein files are joining the long list of events Donald Trump likes to call a "hoax".

But like the boy who cried wolf, we're all getting fed up of hearing it.

Despite countless members of his administration calling for the release of the Epstein files months ago and even touting it as a potential election promise, the Trump administration has now completely U-turned claiming there is "no list" of Jeffrey Epstein's rumoured clients.

MSNBC has now put together a super cut of all the times Trump has claimed something was a 'hoax'.

Another felt for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein having to listen to Trump attempt to brush this under the rug saying, "I'm sure Epstein's victims will take kindly to being called a hoax."

"Everything about Trump including his presidency is a hoax," wrote one user.

Trump's latest response hasn't cleared up how much will be shown to the public, he announced, "Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval."

Attorney General Pam Bondi replied minutes after the president saying, "We are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts."

