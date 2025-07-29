Donald Trump has dug himself an even bigger hole in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal , as he accidentally dismantled a long-held belief about why their friendship broke down.

During the US president’s controversial visit to Scotland, he has been speaking to the press about all manner of issues, including the one issue that has become a plague for Trump – his friendship with the convicted sex trafficker and paedophile Epstein .

Trump’s supporters have, for a long time, believed that he broke off their friendship and kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago in 2007 for predatory behaviour after Epstein allegedly “hit on another member’s teenage daughter”, according to a 2020 book, The Grifter’s Club .

But now, Trump has revealed this was not the reason at all for their friendship breaking down.

Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed: “For years I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein. I wouldn’t talk, because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again’.

“He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again’. He did it again, and I threw him out of the place. Persona non grata. I threw him out and that was it.”

In reaction, people could not believe the hole Trump appears to have dug for himself.

“Lmfao amazing. The MAGA lore is that Trump threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for inappropriate sexual behavior, but it turns out it was about poaching employees,” someone on X/Twitter.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan said: “My favorite genre of Trump defender is the one where they defend Trump (‘he cut off Epstein when he found out about the child abuse’) and then Trump throws them under the bus (‘he stole people who worked for me’).”





Another said: “This contradicts the manufactured story that Trump kicked Epstein out of his club because Epstein was a pervert. Lol.”





One person claimed: “So Trump's beef with Jeffrey Epstein stemmed from Epstein poaching staff from him, NOT that Trump was concerned about Epstein abusing young women ... Helpful clarification.”

