Shane Gillis stings Donald Trump with brutal Epstein Files jokeplay icon

Shane Gillis stings Donald Trump with brutal Epstein Files joke

Shane Gillis had some choice commentary on Donald Trump in his opening monologue at the ESPY's Wednesday (July 16) making fun of the apparent disappearance of the Epstein files.

Cracking a joke at the president's expense, Gillis said: "Actually, there was supposed to be an Epstein joke here, but I guess it got deleted. Probably deleted itself, right? Probably never existed.”

Donald Trump is currently doubling down on calling the files a "hoax" despite previous acknowledgment from Trump administration officials like Attorney General Pam Bondi who said the files on her desk.

