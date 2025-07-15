'Your wife will be gone in 2 minutes': Trump makes bizarre joke about economy risks

Donald Trump appeared to make a bizarre joke at the White House Faith Office luncheon about an "ugly" man's wife leaving him if they didn't sort out the economy.

Trump ranted, "You can either get all these things and make the economy strong or you're gonna literally have perhaps a depression where you people so rich, so beautiful, so nice to look at, will be totally busted, and lets see how long your wife stays with you."

People flocked to X to comment on the bizarre interaction, one user said: "Imagine saying this at a faith luncheon. The man talks like a nightclub promoter."

Another user noted, "Trump’s idea of a joke is threatening someone’s marriage if his tax cuts don’t pass. Misogyny and narcissism in one breath — classic."

