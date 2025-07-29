Fashion designer Miguel Adrover has revealed he has declined to work with the Spanish singer ROSALÍA over her “silence” on what is happening in Palestine .

The United Nations (UN) has warned of “catastrophic hunger” in Gaza amid Israel’s military operations there, with the World Food Programme saying almost half a million people are facing famine-like conditions.

In a post on Instagram, Spanish artist and designer Miguel Adrover shared a series of screenshots in which he appeared to decline the opportunity to design a custom look for the singer ROSALÍA over her silence on the preventable humanitarian crisis.

An email response to the offer read: “I’m sorry but Miguel doesn’t work with any artist who doesn’t publicly support Palestine.”

Captioning the post, he explained: “Doing ‘The Right Thing’….Silence is complicity, and even more so when you have a big loudspeaker where millions of people listen to you when you sing. That's why you have the responsibility to use this power to denounce this genocide.”

He continued, explaining that it was not a personal attack on the singer.

“Rosalia, this is nothing personal. I admire you for all your talent and for everything you've achieved. And I think you are much more than those artists who only dedicate themselves to show business and entertainment. Now we have to do ‘The Right Thing.’ MOTOMAMI,” he wrote.

In the comments, someone wrote: “Your integrity is unmatched.”

Another said: “I love Rosalia but you have every right not to work with her for that reason, as you said; it's not personal.”

Someone else commented: “You are something else! May you be blessed with love and kindness!”

indy100 has contacted ROSALÍA’s representatives for comment.

