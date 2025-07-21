Trump slammed for ‘desperate’ AI Obama video as Epstein files pressure intensifies

With US president Donald Trump continuing to face pressure over his administration’s handling of the Epstein files – something he claims is a “hoax” orchestrated by Democrats – critics of the Republican are now seeing any other flippant remark from the convicted felon as a “desperate” attempt to change the subject.

Trump once again pushed the line that the scandal is a “hoax” on Sunday, when he boasted on his Truth Social platform that his “poll numbers within the Republican Party and MAGA have gone up, significantly, since the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax was exposed by the Radical Left Democrats and, just plain ‘troublemakers’.

Indeed, polling from CBS News released the same day showed continued support from his MAGA supporters, with the outlet writing that “views of his second term are increasingly defined by the difference between his political base, which likes what it sees, and the rest of the country, which has growing doubt”.

And in addition to talking about polling, Trump also shared an AI video of FBI agents arresting Barack Obama in the Oval Office, and the former Democrat president sitting in prison wearing an orange prison jumpsuit – something which has been branded “totally insane” by social media users:

Henry Sisson, a Democrat content creator, took to Instagram to claim Trump is “obviously doing it to distract us from the Epstein files”:

Journalist David Leavitt expressed a similar sentiment on Twitter/X, writing that Trump “must be really desperate for you to stop talking about Jeffrey Epstein”:

Republicans Against Trump tweeted: “Anything to distract from the Epstein files”:

Meanwhile veteran John Jackson pointed out that this time last year, the Supreme Court ruled that former presidents have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official actions “that’ll make this never happen” to Obama:

Trump isn’t the only one to attack Obama in recent days, as Friday saw Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, accuse the former president’s administration of a “years-long coup” against Trump and a “treasonous conspiracy” around Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“[The Obama administration’s] goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people,” she said.

