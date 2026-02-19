'Are they real?': Trump goes on weird rant about Nicki Minaj and specific body part

US president Donald Trump has gone on a bizarre tangent about Nicki Minaj where he commented on a very specific body part.

In recent months, Minaj has become rather chummy with the Trump administration and high-profile figures on the right, infamously labelling herself Trump’s “number one fan” (which was followed by being gifted a Trump Gold Card visa).

And, rather bizarrely, it seems the love is mutual as Trump went off on a tangent about the Trinidadian rapper at a White House Black History month reception.

“Nicki Minaj. Do we love Nicki Minaj?” Trump asked the crowd who cheered back. “Right? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful’.”

He then decided to focus on a particular body part.

“Her nails, her nails, they’re like that long. I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said she didn’t want to get into that,” Trump claimed.

It’s fair to say many people can’t quite believe the timeline we are living in.

“If you showed me this a year ago I would’ve said It was AI,” someone argued.

Another said: “Wtffff can’t be real life.”

One person compared it to, “When you work in a restaurant and the super old man who comes to see you every single day comes in and starts rambling”.

Another claimed: “Nicki you are the main attraction at the CLOWN show, congrats.”

