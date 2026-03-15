RFK Jr wrestles a Twinkie in 'childish' AI video

The Trump administration’s obsession with artificial intelligence (AI) is well-documented – from the US president sharing a video of him dropping liquid excrement on protesters from a jet, to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sharing a video of Santa as an enforcement agent back in December.

And in the latest AI video to feature Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the health secretary is shown topless, wrestling a man in a Twinkie costume – who is seen holding a sign saying ‘I [love heart] junk food’ - during an event titled ‘Snackdown’.

As RFK Jr is seen in the air, about to land on the scrambling man, text appears calling on the viewer to ‘Eat Real Food’ and linking to the realfood.gov website, where Americans are urged to “avoid highly processed food”.

Unsurprisingly, the health secretary’s use of AI ‘slop’ hasn’t gone down well with some social media users:

“Remember when we had serious people running the country,” asked one:

Another tweeted: “More childishness and self promotion from @SecKennedy X account. Meanwhile measles cases rise in Utah”:

Podcaster Brent Freeman wrote: “This administration is a sick joke”:

RFK Jr’s AI video comes a month after he baffled the internet by posting a workout video of himself exercising with 'All Summer Long' singer and Trump ally Kid Rock.

“I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD,” the secretary tweeted.

We wish we were joking…

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