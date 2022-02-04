Rishi Sunak delivered a live speech in front of a blue screen on Thursday evening, and the internet quickly made him regret it.

The chancellor spoke during a broadcast on the cost-of-living crisis and also addressed the departure of policy chief Munira Mirza.

However, there was only one thing people were noticing after comedian Sooz Kemper discovered that the blue background was perfect for adding a few timely visual effects.

After the mass departures from Downing Street, Sooz posted a hilarious video replacing the screen with apocalyptic footage of fire and destruction raging in the background.

“Seriously though, they picked the PERFECT shade of blue in the briefing room, cheers lads!” the comedian wrote.

Of all the gaffes we’ve seen in the world of politics this week, this might be the funniest – and it just proves, give the internet an inch, and it’ll take a mile.

Meanwhile, Rishi’s speech saw him asked about Mirza’s resignation and Johnson’s remarks about Jimmy Savile, while also setting out emergency measures to help people struggling with soaring energy bills.

Sunak spoke about soaring energy bills Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“She was a valued colleague. I very much enjoyed working with her and I’m sorry to see her leave Government. I’ll miss working with her,” Sunak said.

“With regards to the comments, being honest I wouldn’t have said it and I’m glad the Prime Minister clarified what he meant.”

Asked if he thinks the PM should apologise, Mr Sunak said: “That’s for the Prime Minister to decide.”

