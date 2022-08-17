We’re pleased to announce that Rishi Sunak, the man in charge of the country’s money until not so long ago, has finally worked out how to do a contactless payment.

You may remember the former Chancellor struggled to buy a can of Coke using a contactless payment machine at a Sainsbury's petrol station in a clip that went viral earlier this year.

He later made the baffling admission at a hustings event in Darlington that he genuinely had no idea how they worked.

The fact that the man vying to be the next Prime Minister of Great Britain wasn’t familiar with a piece of technology that has been around since 2008 raised a few eyebrows at the time.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now though, it looks like he’s finally mastered it.

The MP posted a picture of himself using a contactless machine in a McDonald's on his Instagram stories, adding the caption: “Nailed it.”

By jove he's got it Instagram/@rishisunakmp

Well done Rishi, just look how far you’ve come.

When he was asked about his contactless fail recently at a hustings event, he said: "The most embarrassing thing that's happened to me is I struggled to pay for the petrol in a car that wasn't my own.

"Right? So I think you all know about that, right? And since then someone's taught me how to use that contactless machine. And I tell you, it's an amazing modern marvel this technology these days!"

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Sunak has installed a £400,000 swimming pool – just as parts of England face the driest summer in 50 years.