Rishi Sunak struggles to use contactless payment in awkward clip

A rather uncomfortable clip of Rishi Sunak not being able to use the contactless function on his card is going viral on social media.

The Chancellor, who is responsible for public spending, was seen in a shop trying to buy a can of Coca Cola as part of a photo op, and held his card up to the barcode scanner through a protective glass screen to pay.

Quickly realising it wasn't the card machine, the worker serving him pointed at where he really needed to be, as Sunak laughed it off.

