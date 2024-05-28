Rishi Sunak's 'embarrassing' football skills might be the worst thing you see today

Footage of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s “embarrassing” football skills might just ruin your day as he fails spectacularly at a children’s dribbling drill.

Last week, Sunak called a snap general election to be held on 4 July. Since then, both he and the Labour leader Keir Starmer have been out on the campaign trail making big moves, such as Sunak’s announcement of the return of “national service” .

On a visit to Chesham United Football Club – in the Chesham and Amersham constituency, which was won from the Tories by the Lib Dems in a by-election – things didn’t go as well as planned for Sunak as he participated in a football training session.

Young footballers watched on as the PM, dressed in a white shirt and suit trousers, made a shocking attempt to dribble a football around some cones and almost tripped and took a tumble.

After the cringe-worthy moment, Sunak went around shaking the hands of the young footballers at the session.









It didn’t take long for people to seize on the awkward moment as it was quickly shared online. The official X/Twitter account for the Labour Party posted the footage and simply wrote, “Embarrassing”.









Another reimagined the famous footballing award the Ballon d'Or as “The Bellend D’or”.















Meanwhile the Labour TikTok account posted the footage of Sunak followed by clips of Starmer playing football.

@uklabour Stumble with Sunak or Cook with Starmer #ukpolitics #generalelection #toriesout









One person in the comments joked: “Messi has pictures of Keir on his wall.”

Another asked: “How many admins does Labour have? These [TikToks] are rapid fire.”

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking