21 of the best memes to Rishi Sunak vowing to bring back national service

Rishi Sunak has pledged to bring back mandatory national service to create a "renewed sense of pride in our country" if he wins the upcoming general election on July 4.

It's the prime minister's new first policy of the election campaign that would see 18-year-olds choose between a full-time military placement in the Armed Forces or the UK’s cyber defences for 12 months or volunteer within the community for one weekend per month for a year.

Around 30,000 military placements would be available for youngsters to apply to, and programme would involve residing in army barracks or other military facilities.

Organisations where young people could volunteer include the NHS, police and fire services, as well as charities that support elderly people.

This programme would cost £2.5bn, but the Conservatives say £1.5bn diverted from levelling up's UK Shared Prosperity Fund from 2028 while plans to crack down on tax avoidance and evasion would bring in another £1bn to fund the scheme.

"This is a great country but generations of young people have not had the opportunities or experience they deserve and there are forces trying to divide our society in this increasingly uncertain world," Sunak told The Sunday Telegraph.



He added that the policy would "create a shared sense of purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our country and also provide "life-changing opportunities for our young people, offering them the chance to learn real world skills, do new things and contribute to their community and our country.”

However, Labour has slammed the plans as "desperate and unfunded" and noted how it echoed a similar policy idea former Prime Minister David Cameron had for 16-year-olds back in 2010 but it never materialised.

“This is not a plan – it’s a review which could cost billions and is only needed because the Tories hollowed out the armed forces to their smallest size since Napoleon," the party said. "Britain has had enough of the Conservatives, who are bankrupt of ideas, and have no plans to end 14 years of chaos. It’s time to ...rebuild Britain with Labour."

Meanwhile, Home Secretary James Cleverly has said 18-year-olds would not face jail if they refused to carry out mandatory military service.

News of Sunak's plan to bring back mandatory military service quickly garnered reaction on social media, here are some of the best memes:

















The UK's previous mandatory national service scheme ended in 1960 after being introduced by Clement Attlee’s Labour government in 1947, following World War II where men aged between 17 and 21 had to serve in the armed forces for 18 months.



