Rishi Sunak went to see Oppenheimer and everyone made the same point

Rishi Sunak has attempted to show that he is down with the kids by trying his hand at the 'Barbenheimer' double bill trend and everyone made the same point.

Despite being one of the youngest prime ministers ever, Sunak has shown that he's still got a long way to go to get some street cred but you can't say he hasn't tried.

The 43-year-old leader of the Conservative Party jumped on the Barbenheimer bandwagon this weekend by taking his family to go and see both Barbie and Oppenheimer at his local cineplex.

Posing with his wife, Akshata Murthy and two young daughters, Sunak wrote: "The family vote was only ever going one way…Barbie first it is."

Sunak has yet to confirm whether he did get to see Oppenheimer second or whether they'll return to the cinema for a second outing for a far more serious and devastating film.

While this is mostly wholesome fun for the family, people couldn't help but wonder how Oppenheimer would hit for a person that actually has access to nuclear weapons.













Bizarrely, Andrew Tate of all people weighed into things and told Sunak to "fix the country" which isn't really in the spirit of things.

Still, we won't begrudge a man going to the cinema with his family but we'll have to wait and see what he thought of both movies. Hopefully, it'll get brought up at the next PMQs session.

