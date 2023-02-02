Rishi Sunak spoke to Piers Morgan and inevitably talked about Star Wars

Rishi Sunak was interviewed by Piers Morgan and it looks like their conversation was pretty unusual.

In what Morgan has said is the prime minister's "longest ever TV interview" which is airing tonight at 8pm on TalkTV, Morgan said the pair discussed the biggest issues of the day including tax, immigration and... lightsabers.

Yes, the two apparently talked about lightsabers, presumably because of Sunak's well-documented love of Star Wars.

It isn't surprising. He's gone on about how much he likes the franchise in the past and once went to the cinema to see one of the films with his old boss Sajid Javid.

So it stands to reason that he will continue talking about it to show his "relatable" side to the public.

And if that wasn't exciting enough, Nadine Dorries has interviewed another former prime minister - Boris Johnson.

Her chat with him will air tomorrow on TalkTV at 8pm.

What a good lot of telly we are in for in the next couple of days.

