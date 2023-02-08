Andrew Marr sums up the problem with Rishi Sunak's reshuffle in just two minutes

Andrew Marr has savaged Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle without holding back.

Speaking on LBC in a very sarcastic tone, Marr called the reshuffle really "important" and made fake ministerial names to make them sound boring like "Flat Package" and "Sarah Plywood" to explain moves.

He said departments had been split up in odd ways, as they have, but made fake acronyms to explain the changes.

"It is possible I might have got some of the details wrong but my point largely stands," Marr continued before criticising Sunak for making a sixth housing minister in a year, a fifth culture secretary in five years and a tenth education secretary in ten years as well as other rapid changes.

"This is a good system if you don't want politicians to understand what they’re up to, or to be in properly in charge of anything. So well done all."

“But there was more – across Whitehall, more new acronyms, differently coloured doorplates, more rearranged office furniture and no doubt more slightly confused civil servants wondering who’d nicked the coffee machine," he continued.

“In all fairness, this might, just might, eventually mean more focus on net zero and even science … but at the expense of a lot of short-term fuss and commotion. You could call it the kerfuffle reshuffle.”

The "kerfuffle reshuffle" saw Sunak announcing he is creating a new department for energy security and net zero. Sunak also replaced sacked Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi with Greg Hands, who was trade minister and made Lee Anderson deputy party chairman for some bizarre reason.

Very election winning...

