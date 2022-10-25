Well, there you have it, folks. The UK has its third Prime Minister in as many months.
Rishi Sunak was appointed to the top job by the King this morning following the resignation of Liz Truss – the shortest-serving leader in history.
Indeed, this whole thing is a pageant of superlatives: with Sunak, 42, now the first Hindu PM, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years.
He gave his first address to the public just before midday on Tuesday, in which he explained “why I’m standing here as your new Prime Minister”.
That’s a question on many people’s lips, to be sure, but we’ve not convinced the five-minute answer he gave will satisfy large swathes of the population.
Instead, viewers latched onto details including the style of his lectern, his poses for the camera and his digs at his predecessors.
Here’s a round-up of some of the top Twitter reactions, both positive and… less positive.
Let's start with an important point to remember: no matter what your views on his policies or whether he deserves his place in Number 10, his appointment is an historic milestone – and that's important.
\u201cI\u2019m in the chemo clinic watching Rishi Sunak become the first person of colour to be PM. For a 1st generation migrant like me, born in Sri Lanka, it is a moment of great pride to live in a European country where this is possible. Racism is not over, but we\u2019re on the right path.\u201d— George Alagiah (@George Alagiah) 1666695646
\u201cDo prime minister\u2019s choose their podiums? Look at the difference between Truss\u2019s and Sunak\u2019s\u201d— Robert Peston (@Robert Peston) 1666693792
\u201cImagine becoming leader of the country knowing that your first speech has to be fresh, original and inspiring and then deciding you\u2019re just going to resort to delivering two paragraphs of cliched insincerities with the same passion as a dot matrix printer.\u201d— Michael Spicer (@Michael Spicer) 1666631024
\u201cToday in Focus describes Rishi Sunak as \u201ca LinkedIn profile made sentient\u201d \ud83d\udc80\u201d— J (@J) 1666681240
\u201cRishi Sunak malfunctions before entering No.10. \ud83d\ude0a\u201d— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1666695691
\u201cBREAKING LECTERN NEWS:\nRishi does not have his own lectern because there was no time to design a new one, I'm told. \n\nHe has a leftover straight version of Liz Truss's "twisty" lectern.\nhttps://t.co/g4zw0I5JA8\u201d— Tony Diver (@Tony Diver) 1666693405
\u201cNot a single mention of climate in Rishi Sunak's first speech as PM. It's not like we're facing a climate emergency, a major global climate summit next month, the leakiest homes in Europe right in the middle of a gas price crisis, or anything like that...\u201d— Caroline Lucas (@Caroline Lucas) 1666695584
\u201cRishi Sunak blanks Larry the Cat as he arrives at No10\u201d— Mikey Smith (@Mikey Smith) 1666695347
\u201cMy old pal @faisalislam made sure to get an angle featuring the real boss around here\u2026\u201d— Larry the Cat (@Larry the Cat) 1666695744
\u201cWorried Rishi Sunak will be killed by Larry the Downing Street cat\u201d— Frankie Boyle (@Frankie Boyle) 1666698183
