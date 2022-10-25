Well, there you have it, folks. The UK has its third Prime Minister in as many months.

Rishi Sunak was appointed to the top job by the King this morning following the resignation of Liz Truss – the shortest-serving leader in history.

Indeed, this whole thing is a pageant of superlatives: with Sunak, 42, now the first Hindu PM, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years.

He gave his first address to the public just before midday on Tuesday, in which he explained “why I’m standing here as your new Prime Minister”.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

That’s a question on many people’s lips, to be sure, but we’ve not convinced the five-minute answer he gave will satisfy large swathes of the population.

Instead, viewers latched onto details including the style of his lectern, his poses for the camera and his digs at his predecessors.

Here’s a round-up of some of the top Twitter reactions, both positive and… less positive.

Let's start with an important point to remember: no matter what your views on his policies or whether he deserves his place in Number 10, his appointment is an historic milestone – and that's important.

































More follows...



It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.