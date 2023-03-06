Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being ridiculed on social media after he posted a tweet praising “innovation” – by sharing a QR code to Twitter.

Considering many website cites the fact that 80 per cent of users interact with the social media network on their mobiles – the same technology people need to scan such a graphic – sharing a QR code to Twitter instead of a link is about as intelligent as incentivising people to eat out at a restaurant during a deadly pandemic.

If you were wondering, the graphic or ‘quick response code’ (yes, that’s what it stands for) encourages you to download an app called Adobe Aero – no, we haven’t heard of it either.

After that, the QR code becomes a 3D, augmented reality (AR) display, which states: “[A] £250m investment in AI, quantum and engineering biology makes us [a] science superpower by 2030 and creates jobs [and] economic growth for people of the UK.”

Didn’t ask.

It then links to a press release on the GOV.UK website announcing the UK Government’s 10-point Science and Technology Framework – a plan which it hopes will enable the country to become “a science and technology superpower” by the end of the decade.

“The more we innovate, the more we can grow our economy, create the high-paid jobs of the future, protect our security, and improve lives across the country,” Mr Sunak said.

The policy is the first major plan from the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, which was established last month alongside three others as part of a government reshuffle.

However, the government’s latest attempt to appear hip and cool has instead been widely mocked by the electorate:

And so, not only is our government broken, but the bizarre codes it shares on its social media platforms, too.

Spiffing.

