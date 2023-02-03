It’s only taken him 100 days in office, but Rishi Sunak is already more unpopular than Boris Johnson.

A new poll has found that Sunak has the lowest approval rate out of the last five PMs to have lasted 100 days in Number 10.

Just 28 per cent of people approve of the job he’s doing, according to an analysis of polls by Britain Elects for the New Statesman.

That’s compared to 46 per cent who disapprove of the job he’s doing, meaning he has a total score of minus 18.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The results of the poll show that Tony Blair topped the charts when it came to popularity after 100 days.

Blair had an approval rating of plus 50, while David Cameron was second after 100 days with plus 27.

48 per cent of people don't think Sunak is doing a good job Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Gordon Brown was on plus 26, while Theresa May was fourth on the list with plus 19.

Johnson, meanwhile, was on minus three. Liz Truss didn’t even last the 100 days in post required to register on the poll.

Instead, Truss left after just 49 days, which proved long enough to spook the economy after announcing a budget promising millions of unfunded tax cuts – one of the “own goals” that the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies previously said hurt the UK economy, along with Brexit.

It comes after a separate poll suggested that Sunak’s popularity with the public has slumped, as he tries to draw a line under the Nadhim Zahawi tax scandal and accusations his government is “drowning in sleaze”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pulled ahead of Mr Sunak on credibility, with 36 per cent saying he has the qualities to be PM.

The poll, carried out by the Evening Standard, also gave Labour a 25-point lead over the Tories, with Starmer’s party leading Sunak’s 51 points to 26.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.