Rishi Sunak is facing criticism for not wearing a World Aids Day ribbon in parliament.

The ribbon is used to show support for the cause and other politicians including Keir Starmer and Ian Blackford wore one.

Kat Smithson, director of policy at the National Aids Trust, toldPinkNews it was “disappointing” Sunak chose not to wear the ribbon today and hoped he “reconsiders tomorrow”.

“The red ribbon is a symbol of solidarity with people living with HIV and remembrance for those who have died,” Smithson said. “It’s disappointing that Rishi Sunak has chosen not to wear it today and we hope he reconsiders tomorrow on World Aids Day as a way of demonstrating support for those affected.”

But he has an excuse. The prime minister’s political spokeswomen told PinkNews as a “general principle, the PM doesn’t put things on his lapel”.

Ah, that's ok then? Maybe not. He wore the ribbon last year and he's also worn various other badges on his lapel including the poppy for remembrance day and flags showing the alliance between the UK and Ukraine.

indy100 has contacted Downing Street to comment on this story.



