On Sunday, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped in the back by a ShopRite employee according to authorities.

Giuliani, 78, he stopped into the supermarket to use the restroom when a group of supporters approached him. While speaking to them, an employee hit him in the middle of his back and made comments regarding the Supreme Court recently overturning Roe v. Wade.

“All of a sudden, I feel this ‘Bam!’ on my back,” Giuliani told the New York Post. “I don’t know if they helped me not fall down, but I just about fell down, but I didn’t."

The former NYC mayor said he felt a "tremendous pain" in his back after being hit and told The Curtis Sliwa Show on 77WABC it felt as though he had been shot.

"Lucky, I’m a 78-year-old who is in pretty good shape," Giuliani told Curtis Sliwa. "If I wasn’t, I would have hit the ground and probably cracked my skull.”

According to Giuliani, the supermarket employee began criticizing him, calling him "a f***ing scumbag" regarding the Supreme Court recently overturning Roe v. Wade.



“And he says, ‘You, you’re one of the people that’s gonna kill women. You’re gonna kill women,’ ” Giuliani said. “‘You and your f–king friend are gonna kill women.’ Then he starts yelling out all kinds of, just curses, and every once in a while, he puts in that woman thing."

The ShopRite employee was detained by police and facing a second-degree assault charge for assaulting a person over the age of 65 according to The Hill.

At the time of the "attack", Giuliani was campaigning alongside his son, Andrew Giuliani, who is currently running for New York governor.

The former mayor has been featured in the news frequently as of late due to his involvement in the January 6 hearings. During the second hearing, the committee said Giuliani drunkly advised former president Donald Trump to just claim he had won on election night 2020.

Giuliani has denied the claims.

