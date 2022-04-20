A Russian billionaire has hit out at Vladimir Putin’s 'insane war' in Ukraine in a damning attack.

Tycoon Oleg Tinkov criticised Moscow’s “massacre” in Ukraine and claimed 90 per cent of Russians were “against this war”.

It’s one of the most vocal criticisms from a prominent Russian figure Putin has faced since the invasion began, which also saw Tinkov call Russian forces a “s**t army”.

Tinkov, who founded Tinkoff Bank in 2006 and has been hit with Western sanctions during the conflict, posted a statement on Instagram.

He wrote: “Waking up with a hangover, the generals realised that they have a shit army.”

“And how will the army be good, if everything else in the country is shit and mired in nepotism, sycophancy and servility?

“I don’t see a SINGLE beneficiary of this insane war! Innocent people and soldiers are dying.”

He went on to say, in English: “Dear ‘collective west’ please give Mr Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre. Please be more rational and humanitarian.”

“90 per cent of Russians ARE against this war! Of course, there are morons who draw Z but 10 per cent of any country are morons.”

Discussing the sanctions placed on Russians by the west, he said that Kremlin officials were “in shock” that they’d no longer be able to holiday on the Mediterranean.

“Businessmen are trying to rescue what’s left of their property,” he added.

Tinkov has been hit with sanctions since the beginning of the invasion Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty

Tinkoff Bank, which Tinkov stepped down from in 2020, also said in a statement that it would not comment on Tinkov’s “private opinion” saying “He is not a Tinkoff employee.”

It comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia has launched a new assault in the east.

In a recent video address, he said: "The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time. A significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive."

"No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day," he added.

