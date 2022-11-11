Sajid Javid weighed in on a road safety debate and it went terribly.

The former cabinet minister who has served as chancellor, home secretary and health secretary responded to a video posted by Jeremy Vine's show on Twitter of a child cycling down a road then coming very close to an approaching car.

The video is filmed by the child's father and shows a narrow gap between the child and the car when they pass. The tweet invited people to decide whether they believe the child or the car driver to be at fault for the close shave.

But Javid, seemingly with the time to watch daytime TV now he's on the backbenches again, said the child's father was to blame.

However, people said his opinion wasn't in keeping with the rules of the Highway Code and said the driver should have stopped to let the child pass.

With that in mind, people including Labour MP Charlotte Nichols rushed to criticise Javid for his take:

You win some Twitter debates, you lose some Twitter debates.

