Sajid Javid says he's 'not a quitter' - in second resignation speech

Sajid Javid has insisted he's "not one of life's quitters" during his PMQs resignation speech - his second resignation as a minister in Boris Johnson's government.

The former health secretary stood up to deliver an emotional statement in front of the house, calling for the primer minister to step down.

"I did not quit when I was told that boys like me didn't do maths...I didn't quit when I was told I should not marry the love of my life," he said.

"At some point we have to conclude that enough is enough."

