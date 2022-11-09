Several Republican candidates who pushed conspiracy theories and misinformation have lost their elections, including "anus worms" guy Scott Jensen.

Jensen, 67, was the Republican candidate in the Minnesota gubernatorial race who notoriously ranted about ivermectin as a Covid-19 treatment while on the campaign trail.

Ivermectin, a deworming medication, was falsely endorsed as a Covid-19 treatment which Jensen advocated for.

In 2021, Jensen mocked those who passed off ivermectin as only a horse dewormer.

"It's a human dewormer too, and if you think that's something to sneeze at go get some worms and have them creep out of your anus at night and you might wish you had some ivermectin," Jensen said in 2021.

Fortunately, Jensen will not have the opportunity to promote the anus worm medication because he lost to Democratic candidate Tim Walz.

Along with ivermectin misinformation, Jensen also pushed the anti-transgender conspiracy theory that children were using litter boxes to go to the bathroom in schools.

The litter box theory was made popular by GOP New Hampshire gubernatorial candidate Don Bolduc, who also lost his election to the Democratic incumbent.

