Did someone let the cat out of the bag?

A Michigan school district was forced to debunk a wild claim that a school provided litter boxes for students who identified as “furries,” which is a term used to refer to people who dress up as anthropomorphic animals.

On Facebook, a post explained the wild rumor that's been going viral.

It read: "At the December 20 Board of Education meeting, a community member addressed the Board of Education. During her comments, she stated that litter boxes were provided within MPS student restrooms for those who identify themselves as 'furries.'"

“There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation! There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools” wrote Michael E. Sharrow, the superintendent for Midland Public Schools, near Detroit.

The school was accused of putting the litter boxes in the bathrooms at a December 20th board meeting.

At the school sit-down, one concerned parent named Lisa Hansen shared that she was “really disturbed” after she claimed to have learned from a student that “at least one of our schools in our town, in one of the unisex bathrooms, a litter box for the kids that identify as furries."

While she noted that she is "all for creativity and imagination" she quipped that she has a problem "when someone lives in a fantasy world and expects other people to go along with it."

She went on to define “furry” as someone who identifies as a “cat or a dog, whatever.”

Hansen also went on to state that the “nefarious” practice was part of a nationwide “agenda being pushed” within the education system.

