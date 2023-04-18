What is happening with the SNP funding and finances?

The SNP is embroiled in quite a drama with its finances.

Police are investigating the party as part of Operation Branchfoot, arresting people connected to it, and even seizing a luxury motorhome.

It is a complex situation that is changing all the time.

Here's everything you need to know about the developing story.

What is Operation Branchfoot and why did it start?

Police Scotland launched its Operation Branchfoot investigation into the SNP's finances in July 2021 after receiving complaints about how donations were used.

The party had raised £666,953 through various appeals between 2017 and 2020, saying they would spend the funds on the independence campaign. But people had queries after accounts showed it had just under £97,000 in the bank at the end of 2019, and total net assets of about £272,000. There were concerns about where the rest of the money had gone.

And then, people started resigning. In May 2021, SNP MP Douglas Chapman quit as party national treasurer, saying that despite a “resounding mandate from members to introduce more transparency into the party’s finances”, he had not “received the support or financial information” to carry out the role.

In February this year, Nicola Sturgeon resigned as first minister and while she did not cite the investigation as a contributory factor, people thought the timing was interesting given in the weeks that followed, police searched her home and arrested her husband, who resigned as chief executive of the party in March 2023.

Speaking of her husband, Peter Murrell, he himself gave a loan of more than £100,000 to the SNP to help it out with a "cash flow" issue after the last election, which raised eyebrows.

Who has been arrested?

In the last few weeks, the investigation has ramped up.

SNP treasurer, Colin Beattie who is also the MSP for the Midlothian North and Musselburgh constituency, has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A spokesman for the force said the arrest was made in connection with the continuing investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP.

Two weeks ago, Murrell was also arrested by officers who searched his home in Glasgow and the party's headquarters in Edinburgh.

A luxury motorhome was also seized by officers from outside a property in Dunfermline. The Mail on Sunday reported that the vehicle had been parked outside the home of Mr Murrell's 92-year-old mother since January 2021.

On Sunday, leaked video footage emerged that showed Ms Sturgeon playing down fears about the party's finances.

The footage, published by the Sunday Mail, is said to be from a virtual meeting of the party's ruling body in March 2021.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said?

Sturgeon has dismissed complaints the referendum funds were spent on other things, telling broadcaster STV in 2021 that no money was missing. “We don’t hold separate accounts, we’re under no legal requirement to do that, our accounts are managed on a cash flow basis,” she said.

How have other people reacted?

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy called for Mr Beattie, Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon to all be suspended from the SNP.

He said: "This extremely serious matter is escalating by the day and everyone in the SNP has a duty to be as transparent as possible about what they knew and when."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the SNP is in a "real mess", adding: "After 16 years in power, it has descended to this and those being let down are Scottish voters who are entitled to better than this".

An SNP spokesman said "We have no comment on a live police investigation."

