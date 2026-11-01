Inde Navarrette makes Shane Gillis dig in SNL opening monologue

Inde Navarrette made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut last night where she took a swipe at comedian Shane Gillis and the controversial joke he made on the show.

The actress, who rose to fame this year with her breakout role as Nikki in the horror film Obsession, aptly hosted the Halloween episode.

During her opening monologue, Navrarette mentioned her Obsession character and also teased her upcoming role as Rogue in X-Men.

NBC/SNL

That's when she noted how a lot of physical training is needed in preparation from the role, as she then quipped, “I know it’s really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I've been working out a lot. So every morning I put on my little whore outfit, and I hit the gym."

Navrarrette referenced the joke made by Gillis and his controversial SNL opening monologue last month, during which he delivered a bizarre comment about women’s gymwear.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long,” said Gillis. “I didn’t realise women just dressed like whores now.”

NBC/SNL

Meanwhile, Navarrette isn't the only one to have a dig at Gillis's controversial joke as across the pond on SNL UK, comedian Ania Magliano gave Gillis a shout-out during the Weekend Update last month.

“A ride operator at Munich Oktoberfest was praised for giving free cycling shorts to female riders. Wearing the gym shorts will protect women from being upskirted, but it does make them vulnerable to something much worse,” she said, with an image appearing of Gillis from his monologue.

“Last week on SNL, comedian Shane Gillis also caused controversy by dropping the f-bomb,” she said. “Oh Shane, you’re not allowed to say that, you stupid f****ing c***.

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