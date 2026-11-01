'Queen of Halloween': What did Heidi Klum dress up as for Halloween this year?

Nobody does Halloween like Heidi Klum.

The German supermodel hosts her very own annual party for the occasion and her costumes always make headlines, from Medusa, to E.T., a peacock and even a worm, she always thinks outside the box.

So everyone has been anticipating... what did Klum dress up as this year?

For her 2026 Halloween bash, she embraced the gory by dressing up as a giant severed hand, with blood, veins and nerves coming up of the top and her eyes peaking out of the costume.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 25th Annual Halloween Party presented by Apothic and Butterfinger at Cathédrale on October 31, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Taking to social media, she posted a video of her transformation with the apt caption: "TALK TO THE HAND."

When asked by Associated Press what inspired her costume, Klum responded, "I love that you are asking me what inspired this. It's my left hand, my left hand inspired it and I looked at my hand and I thought, 'Hey, I think that I can fit my body inside of this somehow, you know? And I, and they did, they fit it inside."

At one point, there were people in hazmat suits and masks surrounding her as she entered her party.

Heidi Klum (C) attends Heidi Klum's 25th Annual Halloween Party presented by Apothic and Butterfinger at Cathédrale on October 31, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Social media reacts

Klum's hand costume has been hit on social media with people praising the supermodel's commitment and dedication to dressing up for the ocassion, declaring her the "Queen of Halloween."

One person said, "Heidi Klum is really the queen of halloween lmao."

"She’s so insane lmao," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "The insane details of Heidi Klum’s costume."





"Every year I think Heidi Klum has reached the absolute limit of human imagination and every year she reminds me that I am in fact underestimating her," a fourth person commented.

A fifth person noted, "Everything is so Reference-poisoned these days it feels very refreshing to see Heidi Klum be 'a gross hand' for Halloween".

"It must feel so liberating after a lifetime of what I can only imagine was immense pressure to maintain beauty to now have a personal brand almost entirely based around being as creatively grotesque as possible," someone else responded.





"This how celebrities supposed to be dressing for Halloween. All that money and you dress up like another celeb."









"Craziest costume I've seen all day. This is your 2026 winner."





"I really love that she embraces Halloween. Being a supermodel, she has this pressure to look perfect all the time and it must be really therapeutic to get to look horrifying!"





"Give the people who made this awards now."

"I gotta hand it to her."





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