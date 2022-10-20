British politics is imploding before our very eyes.

After a few weeks of terrible economic policies getting reversed and the sacking of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, we were not sure things could get much worse for the new prime minister Liz Truss.

But then home secretary Suella Braverman resigned yesterday, it was rumoured that loads of Tory MPs had sent letters of no-confidence in the PM, and a fracking vote became very intense indeed.

So no wonder people in the media are getting tired and confused in their attempts to cover the madness, leading them to end up swearing in frustration and in error.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

First, Krishnan Guru-Murthy was caught calling Steve Baker a "c**t" in an off-air moment after interviewing the minister.

He quickly apologised, tweeting: "After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air. While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry."

Then, ITV's Robert Peston took to his show to explain the impact austerity could have on the country and fell into the same trap many people do when they talk about chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

“Jeremy C***t’s Hunt’s cuts will be more painful,” he said, quickly correcting himself when he slipped up.

As said, British politics really is collapsing before our eyes and we even have more examples on the matter. Yesterday, chief whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker reportedly threatened to quit in frustration.

Meanwhile, two ministers – business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and health secretary Therese Coffey – have been accused by a number of MPs of having physically “manhandled” and “bullied” a Tory MP into voting against Labour’s proposals to reinstate a ban on fracking.

Oh dear.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.