A woman has been praised on social media for saying what we all think about Tories and the NHS.
The woman, whose identity is unknown, was filmed interrupting a press interview with health secretary Steve Barclay outside London's Moorfields Eye Hospital.
She said: "Are you going to do anything about the ambulances waiting and the people dying out. Well don't you think 12 years is long enough?"
Barclay started trying to answer and said "yes and we are taking -" but the woman didn't listen and went on: "Twelve years - you've done bugger all about it."
"People have died and all you've done is nothing," she added before turning around and walking off.
It comes after a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) showed that patients were facing “frequent and prolonged” waits for ambulances.
After the interaction, Barclay told PA “a range of measures” were being taken to reduce ambulance wait times, including “looking at how we address variation in performance” between trusts, spending more money on 111 and 999 call centres and speeding up people who are able to leave hospital doing so.
“It’s an absolute priority both for the government and for NHS England,” Barclay added.
But people took the woman's side:
\u201cThe woman who heckled Steve Barclay speaks for me.\u201d— Fr Ian Maher SCP\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83d\udc1d#RejoinEU (@Fr Ian Maher SCP\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83d\udc1d#RejoinEU) 1661457658
\u201cMassive props to this lady for calling out, with righteous anger, (a smirking) Health Secretary Steve Barclay for the current state of the NHS. \n\n\u201c12 years, and you\u2019ve done bugger all.\u201d (Except make things much, much worse).\u201d— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@Hannah Jane Parkinson) 1661446828
\u201cPeople are reaching their limit\u2026 I\u2019d guess that woman has never done that before, it took enormous courage. She\u2019s incredible. \n\nThis the reality, every word of anger and pain. Steve Barclay and the entire Tory party need to see it and hear it.\n\nhttps://t.co/GoHZMdX8Gt\u201d— Supertanskiii (@Supertanskiii) 1661445929
\u201cTwelve years of Conservative failure summed up in 23 seconds.\u201d— Anneliese Dodds \ud83d\udc99 (@Anneliese Dodds \ud83d\udc99) 1661444373
New icon unlocked.
