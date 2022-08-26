A woman has been praised on social media for saying what we all think about Tories and the NHS.

The woman, whose identity is unknown, was filmed interrupting a press interview with health secretary Steve Barclay outside London's Moorfields Eye Hospital.

She said: "Are you going to do anything about the ambulances waiting and the people dying out. Well don't you think 12 years is long enough?"

Barclay started trying to answer and said "yes and we are taking -" but the woman didn't listen and went on: "Twelve years - you've done bugger all about it."

"People have died and all you've done is nothing," she added before turning around and walking off.

It comes after a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) showed that patients were facing “frequent and prolonged” waits for ambulances.

After the interaction, Barclay told PA “a range of measures” were being taken to reduce ambulance wait times, including “looking at how we address variation in performance” between trusts, spending more money on 111 and 999 call centres and speeding up people who are able to leave hospital doing so.

“It’s an absolute priority both for the government and for NHS England,” Barclay added.

But people took the woman's side:

