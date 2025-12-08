This woman's $10 charity shop find came with a wild surprise

A thrifter has gone viral on TikTok after getting way more than she bargained for when she purchased a $10.99 piggy bank from a charity shop. What started as a routine thrift store trip quickly turned into a surprise discovery that had viewers across the platform talking.

In the clip, which has racked up a staggering 900,000 views, @miles8katrina shared her 1970s Goodwill find.

"It was on the cart that the lady just brought out, and I grabbed it directly from the cart," she told viewers, as she unravelled a string of plastic bags tied together.

Viewers were left in disbelief when she opened it to reveal $2,028 in cash hidden inside.

“I do find a lot of random stuff, but I’ve never found this amount of cash before, so I’m super excited. My thrifting obviously pays off,” she shared.

"I originally was going to sell this piggy bank, and now I don’t need to because I have all this cash."





It didn’t take long for fellow TikTokers to weigh in, with one joking: "First rule of Fight Club is you don’t talk about Fight Club."

Another quipped: "Why doesn't stuff like this ever happen to me?"

Meanwhile, a third joked: "How does it feel to be God's favourite?"

A fourth shared an experience of their own: "I went thrift shopping one time and found $500 in the shoes I was so excited lol."

Sometimes, the best finds aren’t vintage... they’re cash

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.