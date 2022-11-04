Suella Braverman has been criticised online after taking a 20 mile journey by helicopter.

The home secretary arrived at the Manston immigration centre in a Chinook helicopter which costs £3,500 per hour to fly, according to the UK Defence Journal.

Downing Street defended the use of the military helicopter, saying Braverman had “travelled on a military aircraft to see the area of operations at sea”.

The Manston centre is only meant to hold 1,600 people, but around 4,000 asylum seekers were on the site over the weekend. Hundreds of refugees were forced to sleep on pieces of cardboard on plywood floors because there are no beds to accommodate them.

The home secretary visited the Western Jet Foil site in Dover – which was hit by a firebomb attack last weekend – on Thursday morning, before visiting the town’s coast guard and heading to the immigration processing facility in Manston by helicopter.

It would have taken the home secretary around 40 minutes to travel from Dover to Manston by car, and the move has been criticised online.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The home secretary was in Dover to receive an update on operations on the ground. That obviously involved operations in the Channel. She travelled on a military aircraft to see the area of operations at sea.”

It comes as the home secretary continues to face pressure to resign. Braverman is embroiled in a number of scandals, including her lax approach to email security, and the language she uses when discussing migrants.



Braverman resigned from Liz Truss's government a couple of weeks ago after she said she sent a draft statement about immigration to her ally, the MP Sir John Hayes, for advice - and accidentally copied in a staffer in the MP Andrew Percy’s office - before she was reinstated by Rishi Sunak.

