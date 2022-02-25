Hoping for an eruption of boos, Ted Cruz found himself disappointed when the crowd at CPAC failed to do so after he took a swing at White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

During the Republican Senator's speech, he explained that the nation is currently fighting a battle between "power and liberty."

"The two are in fundamental conflict. We are seeing it every day: Vaccine mandates versus doctors and nurses, mask mandates versus kids in school, Spotify versus Joe Rogan, GoFundMe versus Canadian truckers," Cruz said.

Cruz then went on to slam Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which was met with the crowd groaning at the mention of his name, and praised the CPAC audience for not wearing face masks.

"Across the board, big government sucks. The business sucks. Big Hollywood, big universities, any accumulation of power that is centralized is fundamentally dangerous for individual liberty," Cruz said.

"You look at what happened with Joe Rogan—Joe Rogan, Jen Psaki,' he said, before pausing and waiting for a reaction from the crowd, which he did not receive.

"Oh come on, Jen Psaki doesn't get the Justin Trudeau treatment?' he asked, adding: 'Peppermint Patty deserves some love!"

In response to Cruz calling her the character from the Peanuts cartoon, Psaki since responded by laughing it off. She said "Don't tell him I like Peppermint Patty, so I'm not going to take it too offensively. Sen. Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I'm a little tougher than that, so there you go."



"As if those people know who Jen Psaki is. They watch NASCAR," wrote one person in the comments.

"Cruz arranging jokes to elicit friendly companions’ agreement, spat his jokes out with limp delivery. Left him with nothing ……but to sit down," said another person.

"Jen Psaki cared even less about Ted Cruz calling her Peppermint Patty than Ted Cruz cared about Trump calling his wife ugly." slammed another person.

"Ted Cruz called Jen Psaki Peppermint Patty.The guy who fled his state is calling someone soft? Oh, the irony!!" read another tweet.

