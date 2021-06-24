Kamala Harris is visiting the US-Mexico border for the first time since being elected Vice President of the United States.

The trip comes after a barrage of criticism, primarily from conservatives, for her failing to make the trip sooner when President Joe Biden personally put in her charge of handling the migrant border crisis. It also takes place just weeks after her controversial visit to Guatemala, during which she instructed Central Americans not to come to the US at all.

NBC’s Lester Holt later pressed the Vice President on the subject, reiterating, “you haven’t been to the border.” “And I haven’t been to Europe,” Harris replied with an awkward laugh.

In any event, Harris is finally making the trip, just like conservatives wanted. However now that it’s finally happening, they assert that she’s not doing it…correctly? Well, at least Senator Ted Cruz is.

Cruz, king of handling things incorrectly (like fleeing for Cancun amid a Texas-wide power crisis that left millions of Texans without food, water or heat), took to Fox News to air his grievances regarding the VP’s visit to El Paso.

“So she announces that she’s going to El Paso. El Paso is a lovely city. It is a beautiful place in Texas. It is not also, it also doesn’t happen to be the locus of the crisis,” he said, to which anchor John Roberts replied, “That’s the Rio Grande Valley.”

“The Rio Grande Valley is, and for folks who aren’t from Texas, let me give you a sense,” he continued. “So El Paso is on the western tip of Texas, the Rio Grande Valley is almost on the southern tip of Texas. It’s 800 miles away.”

Per local news, hundreds of migrants pass via the Paso Del Norte bridge daily, which is, indeed, in El Paso. So we’re not quite sure what his point is.

“Lemme tell you what Kamala needs to do,” Cruz confidently concluded, proudly providing unsolicited advice. “Kamala, you need to go to the Rio Grande Valley. Kamala, you need to go to McAllen. Kamala, you need to go to the Donna temp facility, which is the tent city your administration has built.”

It’s actually “Madam Vice President Harris,” but okay, man who literally fled his state (and country!) amid a state-wide crisis during which his constituents were quite literally freezing to death.

We’ll be sure to take notes on handling crises from you from now on, Mr Cancun.