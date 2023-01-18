New Ben Shapiro-produced movie proves it's impossible to please right-wingers

A Western-style thriller film starring controversial actor Gina Carano and produced by notable conservative Ben Shapiro - what more could right-wingers ask for?

Apparently more.

Terror on the Prairie, directed by Michael Polish, made its debut this past year on The Daily Wire and select theatres earning a whopping $13,115.

The film, set in Montana, follows frontier woman Hattie McAllister (Carano) as she fends off a group of outlaws.

The movie is part of The Daily Wire’s push to create movies without a “liberal agenda” like they believe many mainstream Hollywood films are becoming.

“The two things that will distinguish [a Daily Wire film] is the fact that it broadly speaks to values that conservatives are aligned on — not strictly conservative values,” Jeremy Boreing, The Daily Wire’s co-founder and CEO told IndieWire.

But apparently, the film’s non-liberal agenda is still not too liberal, according to some reviews.

One IMBD review said, " I love the Daily Wire but how the hell did this happen?"

"Every DailyWire movie is about strong women and with this one, it is no different from a Disney movie that has an unlikeable female protagonist who we are supposed to like but they make her unlikeable and crazy. I'm rooting for Daily Wire but come on now," the reviewer wrote.

People claimed the movie was still "woke" because it featured a woman a strong protagonist defending herself against men.

Terror on the Prairie is Carano's first film since being forced out of The Mandalorianfor making anti-mask comments and proliferating her belief in voter fraud in the 2020 election.



She compared her experience in Hollywood to that of Jewish people in the Holocaust.

With 84% on Rotten Tomatoes and 5.3/10 on IMBD, the movie is rated fairly well among viewers.

Most of the bad reviews come from people who cite bad writing, bad acting, and a bad plot line for their dislike. But still, a chunk of reviewers seemed to be hoping for even less "wokeness."

