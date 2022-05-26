After an 18-year-old shooter entered a school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday and massacred 21 people with an assault rifle, Republicans are rushing to find any excuse to avoid discussing gun control.

Political commentator Tim Pool offered up the ludicrous suggestion that parents simply “home school your kids”, and now Texas senator Ted Cruz claims the real issue is ... doors.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the controversial politician said: “If we want to talk about how we could have prevented the horror that played out across the street…

“The killer entered here the same way the killer entered in Santa Fe: through a back door. An unlocked back door.

“I sat down at roundtables with the families from Santa Fe, we talked about what we need to do to harden schools, including not having unlocked back doors [and] not having unlocked doors for classrooms.

“[Including] having one door that goes in and out of the school, [with] armed police officers at that one door.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Santa Fe refers to a high school shooting in the New Mexico city in May 2018, which saw eight students and two teachers killed.

Such a ridiculous and - some might rightly argue - insensitive take on the tragedy was soon blasted by Twitter users, who pointed out that such an approach makes escaping a fire particularly difficult:

And it isn’t the only media appearance from Cruz following the massacre which has sparked outcry, as he stormed off after being grilled on gun control by Sky News.

The ignorance has us incensed.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.