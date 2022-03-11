Theo Paphitis has hit back at Nigel Farage during an interview on GB News, with the best response to the former UKIP leader’s concerns about sanctioning oligarchs.

It comes as the UK government announced sanctions against seven Russian individuals yesterday, including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, with countries across the world seizing the assets of wealthy figures with ties to the Kremlin.

Former Dragons’ Den star Paphitis criticised Farage's comments during an interview on GB News, after he suggested politicians weren’t taking the right route.

“I am beginning to ask myself the question – what are we trying to do?” Farage said on his show.

“I guess what we’re doing is we are trying to turn the rich Russian oligarchs against president Putin. That’s the game, I think, the government are engaged in.”

He added: "Is it right to seize people's assets without any form of due process? And will it really turn Russians against Vladimir Putin? I'm concerned about the way this is being done."

Farage previously blamed the European Union and Nato expansion for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and accused the west of "poking the Russian bear with a stick".

Paphitis, though, had the best response after his most recent comments.

The entrepreneur hit back by saying: “Hold on Nigel. Remember why they’re doing this. There’s no due process about moving into Ukraine and bombing innocent civilians.”

“There is no due process in Russia. So let’s push that one out the window and stop getting wound up about it,” he said.

“The fact is, the government - which as you know I’m not a massive fan of - have very few weapons in their armoury in regards to this situation, and one of them is sanctions.”

