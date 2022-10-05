Tory conference attendees appeared to take a nap during deputy PM and health secretary Therese Coffey's speech yesterday, and who can blame them?

Clips and pictures of audience members sitting with their eyes closed circulated on social media during the clearly riveting speech, in which Coffey said the party “will always be on your side, when you need care the most”.

She also reiterated that the government would aim to get more people currently too ill to work back into employment, as members even appeared to yawn.

She said: “We know work is good for you, both physically and for mental wellbeing, as well as putting more pounds in your pocket.

“That is why I will strive to support those not working now due to ill health, to help them to start, stay, and succeed in work; building on the Prime Minister’s pledge to have more mental health support in communities.

“Because together we can deliver a healthier, more productive society, all the stronger, to help grow our economy.”

But perhaps she isn't the best speaker given how people looked in the audience, and their naps didn't go unnoticed on social media:

It has been a difficult conference for the Tories, what with Kwasi Kwarteng's embarrassing 45p tax u-turn, unimpressed polls, and rumours that Tories are already plotting against their new leader.

We're tired of the Tories. We just didn't realise the Tories were tired of the Tories too.

