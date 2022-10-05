Tory conference attendees appeared to take a nap during deputy PM and health secretary Therese Coffey's speech yesterday, and who can blame them?
Clips and pictures of audience members sitting with their eyes closed circulated on social media during the clearly riveting speech, in which Coffey said the party “will always be on your side, when you need care the most”.
She also reiterated that the government would aim to get more people currently too ill to work back into employment, as members even appeared to yawn.
She said: “We know work is good for you, both physically and for mental wellbeing, as well as putting more pounds in your pocket.
“That is why I will strive to support those not working now due to ill health, to help them to start, stay, and succeed in work; building on the Prime Minister’s pledge to have more mental health support in communities.
“Because together we can deliver a healthier, more productive society, all the stronger, to help grow our economy.”
But perhaps she isn't the best speaker given how people looked in the audience, and their naps didn't go unnoticed on social media:
\u201cThe Deputy Prime Minister of the UK and Secretary of State for Health responsible for record NHS backlogs. \n\nTories have been asleep at the wheel - and at their conference today.\u201d— Neil Coyle (@Neil Coyle) 1664901324
\u201cOh God! So Coffey is the new sleeping tablet \u2026 stronger than Coffee \u2026 as for the guy bottom right eating ear wax \u2026 doubtless testing the new treatment for rickets, which will be making a big comeback after a few months more of this lot\u201d— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@ALASTAIR CAMPBELL) 1664900890
\u201cTherese Coffey breathes out pure carbon monoxide? \u201d— Farage\u2019s Amazon Echo \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Farage\u2019s Amazon Echo \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1664898206
\u201cTherese Coffey giving a speech at the Tory conference.\n\nAudience members: asleep.\n\nEither she\u2019s got no ideas or they don\u2019t care about the NHS.\n\n#ConservativePartyConference\u201d— Matt Shaw (@Matt Shaw) 1664897134
\u201cTherese Coffey just gave her speech at #CPC22\u201d— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1664898054
\u201cPeople underestimate how restful Conservative Party conference speeches can be\u2026\u201d— Rory Stewart (@Rory Stewart) 1664950889
\u201cScientists have found a cure for insomniacs - \nmake them listen to Th\u00e9r\u00e8se Coffey's Tory party conference speech.\n\nIn any case, they can't get appointment to see a GP.\nhttps://t.co/c4STCtMpQl\u201d— Prem Sikka (@Prem Sikka) 1664903610
\u201cThe Coffey effect on the Tory Conference audience! I count at least 4 people fast asleep..!! Perhaps what they really need is Coffee not Coffey!!\u201d— Charlie Drake (@Charlie Drake) 1664897394
\u201cBeth Rigby thought you might want to see some Tory supporters falling asleep at Therese Coffey speech at the Conservative Conference.\n#ConservativePartyconference\u201d— Coop & Ben Beagle Support Camp Beagle\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \u2764\ufe0f\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf7 (@Coop & Ben Beagle Support Camp Beagle\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \u2764\ufe0f\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf7) 1664897407
It has been a difficult conference for the Tories, what with Kwasi Kwarteng's embarrassing 45p tax u-turn, unimpressed polls, and rumours that Tories are already plotting against their new leader.
We're tired of the Tories. We just didn't realise the Tories were tired of the Tories too.
