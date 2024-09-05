While the Democrats’ vice presidential nominee for November’s election, Tim Walz, continues to explain to voters why he is a better pick than Republican candidates Donald Trump and JD Vance, some members of his own family have declared their support for his opponents.

Charles Herbster, a farmer from Nebraska, first shared the picture of the eight individuals, all posing outside a house with a blue Trump banner on it, on Wednesday, writing that “Tim Walz’s family back in Nebraska wants you to know something”.

Trump himself later reposted the image on his Truth Social platform.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the family members say: “Shortly after Governor Tim Walz was named the Democrat Party vice presidential nominee, our family had a get-together. We had T-shirts made to show support for President Trump and JD Vance and took a group picture. That photo was shared with friends, and when we were asked for permission to post the picture, we agreed.

“The picture is real. The shirts are real. We are the Nebraska Walz family and we are related to Gov. Tim Walz, our grandfathers were brothers. The message on the shirts speaks for itself, ‘Nebraska Walzs for Trump’.”

Except, many Twitter/X users have noticed one unfortunate mistake on said Trump-branded T-shirts:

Others have also said Walz standing against conservative family members is “incredibly relatable”:

Of course, an apostrophe indicates a possessive, so more than one Walz would be Walzs.

Meanwhile Walz’s sister, Sandy Dietrich, told the AP she doesn’t recognise the family members in the photo.

And the Nebraska individuals are not the only members of Walz’s family reported to be backing his opponent, as last week the New York Post quoted Tim’s older brother Jeff, who said that he is “100 per cent opposed to all his ideology”.

He said: “The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

In a message to Jeff in the aforementioned Truth Social post, Trump thanked Jeff for his support and added it was a “great honour to have your endorsement”.

“I look forward to meeting you soon,” he wrote.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.