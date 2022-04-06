Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) spoke out against Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson suggesting she would have defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials which earned him a plethora of backlash.

The Arkansas Senator was attempting to deter other Senators from confirming Judge Jackson's nomination by bringing up cases where Judge Jackson had served as a public defender.

Taking to the Senate floor on Wednesday, Cotton criticized Judge Jackson for defending four men allegedly involved in al-Qaeda and held in Guantanamo Bay saying, "Judge Jackson has also shown real interest in helping terrorists."

It should be noted that public defenders do not get to choose their clients.

Senator Cotton went on to make the extreme conclusion that Judge Jackson would have also defended Nazi war criminals.

"You know the last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis," Senator Cotton said. "This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them."



Senator Cotton was referring to Robert H Jackson, a Supreme Court Justice who took a leave of absence to prosecute Nazis during the Nuremberg trials in 1945.

People immediately took to Twitter to criticize Senator Cotton for making the statement.

The Anti-Defamation League, an organization dedicated to protecting Jewish people from defamation tweeted, "Absolutely shameful conduct from @SenTomCotton. To use a Nazi analogy as some sort of twisted way to attack Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is reprehensible. We've said it a thousand times and we'll say it again: stop trivializing the Holocaust for political gain."

The Senator's attempt to undermine Judge Jackson's experience is just one of many other attacks the Supreme Court nominee has faced in the past few weeks.

While the Senate Judiciary Committee remained deadlocked on the Judge's nomination advancement, a bipartisan vote in the Senate advanced Judge Jackson to a confirmation vote.

Should Judge Jackson be confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

