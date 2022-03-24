Donald Trump Jr called Democrats "pro-paedophile" after Republicans accused Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson of lightly sentencing offenders for child pornography during her confirmation hearings.

He commented on a tweet from political activist Jack Posobiec on Wednesday, who said that Judge Jackson "glared" at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during the hearing after he asked for her reasoning as to why she gave "an industrial-level child porn trafficker a light sentence."

"When did Democrats become so pro-pedophile? Has it always been so, or is it a more recent trend made easier by technology? At any other time in American history, the mere defense of these perversions would be far more than disqualifying… now it's not even shameful to them," Trump Jr said.

The Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, explained to Cruz that he exceeded the time frame for questioning.

Other Republicans, including Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MI) claimed that Jackson has a pattern of being lenient when it comes to Chase's surrounding child porn.

However, fact checks from outlets, including the Associated Press, said the claims are deceitful.

On Tuesday, Jackson Told lawmakers that the cases were very difficult to deal with and that it wasn't truthful that she had been too lenient. This didn't stop Republicans from railing against the issue further.

When Hawley asked her if she had regrets issuing a three-month sentence in a case on Wednesday, Jackson didn't directly answer him while also clapping back at his line of questioning.

"Senator, what I regret is that in a hearing about my qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court, we've spent a lot of time focusing on this small subset of my sentences," she said.

"I've ruled in every case based on all of the relevant factors."

Democratic leaders believe that the child porn-related attacks on Jackson could be a part of the baseless ideologies of QAnon.

They claim that former President Donald Trump is covertly fighting a "deep state" of Democrats and Hollywood "elites" who are Satanic and responsible for child trafficking.

