If it isn’t confusing keeping up with who’s ruling themselves in and out of the latest Conservative Party leadership contest, then it’s certainly a challenge trying to figure out just how many Tory MPs back each of the handful of contenders currently standing for the position.

Penny Mordaunt threw her hat into the - now very large - ring on Sunday morning, only for her campaign video to be hit with controversy after featuring convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius.

Former and existing members of Boris Johnson’s government have also put their names forward - such as Rishi Sunak, Grant Shapps, Suella Braverman, Nadhim Zahawi, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch.

It’s also been reported that the current home secretary, Priti Patel, is set to confirm whether she plans to stand for the leadership. Even though she’s yet to say anything either way, she already has the backing of seven Tory MPs at the time of writing.

Then there’s the hopefuls giving it another go after giving it a try back in 2019 – former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt.

Oh, and then there’s the chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Tom Tugendhat.

At the moment, however, it’s Mr Sunak who has the backing of the most Tory MPs – 28, to be exact – with Ms Mordaunt not far behind with 19.

But who are all these MPs? Well, allow us to tell you via the lists below:

Rishi Sunak

Bim Afolami MP Siobhan Bailie MP James Cartlidge MP Maria Caulfield MP Claire Coutinho MP Oliver Dowden MP Liam Fox MP Louie French MP Peter Gibson MP John Glen MP Sir Robert Goodwill MP Mark Harper MP Simon Hoare MP Kevin Hollinrake MP Robert Jenrick MP Faye Jones MP Simon Jupp MP Julie Marson MP Paul Maynard MP Andrew Murrison MP Bob Neil MP Angela Richardson MP Mark Spencer MP Mel Stride MP Laura Trott MP Helen Whately MP Craig Williams MP Jacob Young MP





Sajid Javid

Ed Argar MP Saqib Bhatti MP Steve Double MP Rachel Maclean MP Chris Philp MP Robin Walker MP Mike Wood MP





Jeremy Hunt

Crispin Blunt MP Peter Bottomley MP Steve Brine MP Philip Davies MP Philip Dunne MP Oliver Heald MP Daniel Kawczynski MP Esther McVey MP Anthony Magnall MP Andrew Mitchell MP David Morris MP Dan Poulter MP





Kemi Badenoch

Lee Anderson MP Gareth Bacon MP Ben Bradley MP Eddie Hughes MP Tom Hunt MP Andrew Lewer MP Julia Lopez MP Dr Caroline Johnson MP Neil O’Brien MP Lee Rowley MP Justin Tomlinson MP





Liz Truss

Rob Butler MP Simon Clarke MP Thérèse Coffey MP Dehenna Davison MP Jackie Doyle-Price MP Marcus Fysh MP Ranil Jayawardena MP Darren Henry MP Julian Knight MP Dean Russell MP Alec Shelbrooke MP Chloe Smith MP





Nadhim Zahawi

Jack Brereton MP Sara Britcliffe MP Michelle Donelan MP Mark Fletcher MP Jonathan Gullis MP Mark Jenkinson MP David Johnston MP Brandon Lewis MP Amanda Milling MP Jesse Norman MP





Suella Braverman

Steve Baker MP Jason McCartney MP Richard Drax MP Sir John Hayes MP Philip Hollobone MP Julian Lewis MP Robin Millar MP Henry Smith MP Sir Desmond Swayne MP





Tom Tugendhat

Aaron Bell MP Chris Green MP Damian Green MP Stephen Hammond MP Robert Largan MP Mark Logan MP Anne Marie Morris MP John Stevenson MP Sir Robert Syms MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP





Penny Mordaunt

Caroline Ansell MP Harriet Baldwin MP Theo Clarke MP Elliot Colburn MP Damian Collins MP Caroline Dinenage MP Michael Fabricant MP George Freeman MP James Gray MP Alicia Kearns MP John Lamont MP Andrea Leadsom MP Maria Miller MP Robbie Moore MP Kieran Mullan MP Nicola Richards MP Derek Thomas MP Craig Tracey MP Sir Charles Walker MP





Grant Shapps

Robert Courts MP Dr James Davies MP George Eustice MP Trudy Harrison MP Mark Pritchard MP Graham Stuart MP





Priti Patel (undeclared)





Simon Baynes MP Scott Benton MP Anna Firth MP Kevin Foster MP Ian Levy Tom Pursglove MP Greg Smith MP





Further details around the leadership election and its timetable are expected to be confirmed by the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs this week.

