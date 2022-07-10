Related video: Jeremy Hunt names Esther McVey as his deputy PM should he win Tory leadership

If it isn’t confusing keeping up with who’s ruling themselves in and out of the latest Conservative Party leadership contest, then it’s certainly a challenge trying to figure out just how many Tory MPs back each of the handful of contenders currently standing for the position.

Penny Mordaunt threw her hat into the - now very large - ring on Sunday morning, only for her campaign video to be hit with controversy after featuring convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius.

Former and existing members of Boris Johnson’s government have also put their names forward - such as Rishi Sunak, Grant Shapps, Suella Braverman, Nadhim Zahawi, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch.

It’s also been reported that the current home secretary, Priti Patel, is set to confirm whether she plans to stand for the leadership. Even though she’s yet to say anything either way, she already has the backing of seven Tory MPs at the time of writing.

Then there’s the hopefuls giving it another go after giving it a try back in 2019 – former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt.

Oh, and then there’s the chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Tom Tugendhat.

At the moment, however, it’s Mr Sunak who has the backing of the most Tory MPs – 28, to be exact – with Ms Mordaunt not far behind with 19.

But who are all these MPs? Well, allow us to tell you via the lists below:

Rishi Sunak

  1. Bim Afolami MP
  2. Siobhan Bailie MP
  3. James Cartlidge MP
  4. Maria Caulfield MP
  5. Claire Coutinho MP
  6. Oliver Dowden MP
  7. Liam Fox MP
  8. Louie French MP
  9. Peter Gibson MP
  10. John Glen MP
  11. Sir Robert Goodwill MP
  12. Mark Harper MP
  13. Simon Hoare MP
  14. Kevin Hollinrake MP
  15. Robert Jenrick MP
  16. Faye Jones MP
  17. Simon Jupp MP
  18. Julie Marson MP
  19. Paul Maynard MP
  20. Andrew Murrison MP
  21. Bob Neil MP
  22. Angela Richardson MP
  23. Mark Spencer MP
  24. Mel Stride MP
  25. Laura Trott MP
  26. Helen Whately MP
  27. Craig Williams MP
  28. Jacob Young MP


Sajid Javid

  1. Ed Argar MP
  2. Saqib Bhatti MP
  3. Steve Double MP
  4. Rachel Maclean MP
  5. Chris Philp MP
  6. Robin Walker MP
  7. Mike Wood MP


Jeremy Hunt

  1. Crispin Blunt MP
  2. Peter Bottomley MP
  3. Steve Brine MP
  4. Philip Davies MP
  5. Philip Dunne MP
  6. Oliver Heald MP
  7. Daniel Kawczynski MP
  8. Esther McVey MP
  9. Anthony Magnall MP
  10. Andrew Mitchell MP
  11. David Morris MP
  12. Dan Poulter MP


Kemi Badenoch

  1. Lee Anderson MP
  2. Gareth Bacon MP
  3. Ben Bradley MP
  4. Eddie Hughes MP
  5. Tom Hunt MP
  6. Andrew Lewer MP
  7. Julia Lopez MP
  8. Dr Caroline Johnson MP
  9. Neil O’Brien MP
  10. Lee Rowley MP
  11. Justin Tomlinson MP


Liz Truss

  1. Rob Butler MP
  2. Simon Clarke MP
  3. Thérèse Coffey MP
  4. Dehenna Davison MP
  5. Jackie Doyle-Price MP
  6. Marcus Fysh MP
  7. Ranil Jayawardena MP
  8. Darren Henry MP
  9. Julian Knight MP
  10. Dean Russell MP
  11. Alec Shelbrooke MP
  12. Chloe Smith MP


Nadhim Zahawi

  1. Jack Brereton MP
  2. Sara Britcliffe MP
  3. Michelle Donelan MP
  4. Mark Fletcher MP
  5. Jonathan Gullis MP
  6. Mark Jenkinson MP
  7. David Johnston MP
  8. Brandon Lewis MP
  9. Amanda Milling MP
  10. Jesse Norman MP


Suella Braverman

  1. Steve Baker MP
  2. Jason McCartney MP
  3. Richard Drax MP
  4. Sir John Hayes MP
  5. Philip Hollobone MP
  6. Julian Lewis MP
  7. Robin Millar MP
  8. Henry Smith MP
  9. Sir Desmond Swayne MP


Tom Tugendhat

  1. Aaron Bell MP
  2. Chris Green MP
  3. Damian Green MP
  4. Stephen Hammond MP
  5. Robert Largan MP
  6. Mark Logan MP
  7. Anne Marie Morris MP
  8. John Stevenson MP
  9. Sir Robert Syms MP
  10. Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP


Penny Mordaunt

  1. Caroline Ansell MP
  2. Harriet Baldwin MP
  3. Theo Clarke MP
  4. Elliot Colburn MP
  5. Damian Collins MP
  6. Caroline Dinenage MP
  7. Michael Fabricant MP
  8. George Freeman MP
  9. James Gray MP
  10. Alicia Kearns MP
  11. John Lamont MP
  12. Andrea Leadsom MP
  13. Maria Miller MP
  14. Robbie Moore MP
  15. Kieran Mullan MP
  16. Nicola Richards MP
  17. Derek Thomas MP
  18. Craig Tracey MP
  19. Sir Charles Walker MP


Grant Shapps

  1. Robert Courts MP
  2. Dr James Davies MP
  3. George Eustice MP
  4. Trudy Harrison MP
  5. Mark Pritchard MP
  6. Graham Stuart MP


Priti Patel (undeclared)


  1. Simon Baynes MP
  2. Scott Benton MP
  3. Anna Firth MP
  4. Kevin Foster MP
  5. Ian Levy
  6. Tom Pursglove MP
  7. Greg Smith MP


Further details around the leadership election and its timetable are expected to be confirmed by the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs this week.

