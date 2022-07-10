If it isn’t confusing keeping up with who’s ruling themselves in and out of the latest Conservative Party leadership contest, then it’s certainly a challenge trying to figure out just how many Tory MPs back each of the handful of contenders currently standing for the position.
Penny Mordaunt threw her hat into the - now very large - ring on Sunday morning, only for her campaign video to be hit with controversy after featuring convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius.
Former and existing members of Boris Johnson’s government have also put their names forward - such as Rishi Sunak, Grant Shapps, Suella Braverman, Nadhim Zahawi, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch.
It’s also been reported that the current home secretary, Priti Patel, is set to confirm whether she plans to stand for the leadership. Even though she’s yet to say anything either way, she already has the backing of seven Tory MPs at the time of writing.
Then there’s the hopefuls giving it another go after giving it a try back in 2019 – former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt.
Oh, and then there’s the chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Tom Tugendhat.
At the moment, however, it’s Mr Sunak who has the backing of the most Tory MPs – 28, to be exact – with Ms Mordaunt not far behind with 19.
But who are all these MPs? Well, allow us to tell you via the lists below:
Rishi Sunak
\u201cI\u2019m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.\n\nLet\u2019s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi\n\nSign up \ud83d\udc49 https://t.co/KKucZTV7N1\u201d— Ready For Rishi (@Ready For Rishi) 1657293400
- Bim Afolami MP
- Siobhan Bailie MP
- James Cartlidge MP
- Maria Caulfield MP
- Claire Coutinho MP
- Oliver Dowden MP
- Liam Fox MP
- Louie French MP
- Peter Gibson MP
- John Glen MP
- Sir Robert Goodwill MP
- Mark Harper MP
- Simon Hoare MP
- Kevin Hollinrake MP
- Robert Jenrick MP
- Faye Jones MP
- Simon Jupp MP
- Julie Marson MP
- Paul Maynard MP
- Andrew Murrison MP
- Bob Neil MP
- Angela Richardson MP
- Mark Spencer MP
- Mel Stride MP
- Laura Trott MP
- Helen Whately MP
- Craig Williams MP
- Jacob Young MP
Sajid Javid
\u201cThe next Conservative leader needs to be able to unite the party and win an election. \n\nThe next Prime Minister needs integrity, experience, and a tax-cutting plan for economic growth.\n\nThat's why I'm standing. Join @TeamSaj\u201d— Sajid Javid (@Sajid Javid) 1657449556
- Ed Argar MP
- Saqib Bhatti MP
- Steve Double MP
- Rachel Maclean MP
- Chris Philp MP
- Robin Walker MP
- Mike Wood MP
Jeremy Hunt
\u201c\ud83d\udde3\ufe0f "We have to restore trust, grow the economy, and win the next election. Those are the three things that have to happen and I believe I can do that.\u201d\n\nJeremy Hunt sets out his leadership bid \ud83d\udc47\n https://t.co/pn2yqp2QFv\u201d— The Telegraph (@The Telegraph) 1657444564
- Crispin Blunt MP
- Peter Bottomley MP
- Steve Brine MP
- Philip Davies MP
- Philip Dunne MP
- Oliver Heald MP
- Daniel Kawczynski MP
- Esther McVey MP
- Anthony Magnall MP
- Andrew Mitchell MP
- David Morris MP
- Dan Poulter MP
Kemi Badenoch
\u201cYou\u2019ve probably heard that I\u2019m running for the party leadership. It\u2019s important you understand why. My article in The Times today \ud83d\udc47 https://t.co/3CbACk0pkq\u201d— Kemi Badenoch (@Kemi Badenoch) 1657347300
- Lee Anderson MP
- Gareth Bacon MP
- Ben Bradley MP
- Eddie Hughes MP
- Tom Hunt MP
- Andrew Lewer MP
- Julia Lopez MP
- Dr Caroline Johnson MP
- Neil O’Brien MP
- Lee Rowley MP
- Justin Tomlinson MP
Liz Truss
\u201cProud to be backing my friend @trussliz to be our next Prime Minister.\n\nWe need a leader who can unite the Red and Blue Wall, has a clear vision for the country and economy, and has the skills and experience to get the tough decisions right.\u201d— Th\u00e9r\u00e8se Coffey #PutinMustFail #SlavaUkraini (@Th\u00e9r\u00e8se Coffey #PutinMustFail #SlavaUkraini) 1657448930
- Rob Butler MP
- Simon Clarke MP
- Thérèse Coffey MP
- Dehenna Davison MP
- Jackie Doyle-Price MP
- Marcus Fysh MP
- Ranil Jayawardena MP
- Darren Henry MP
- Julian Knight MP
- Dean Russell MP
- Alec Shelbrooke MP
- Chloe Smith MP
Nadhim Zahawi
\u201cI have known @nadhimzahawi for nearly two decades. He is the most passionate advocate for opportunity for all, no matter who you are or where you come from. He delivers and gets things done. He would be an excellent leader of our Party and of our great country. \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\u201d— Brandon Lewis (@Brandon Lewis) 1657381124
- Jack Brereton MP
- Sara Britcliffe MP
- Michelle Donelan MP
- Mark Fletcher MP
- Jonathan Gullis MP
- Mark Jenkinson MP
- David Johnston MP
- Brandon Lewis MP
- Amanda Milling MP
- Jesse Norman MP
Suella Braverman
\u201cI owe a debt of gratitude to this country and I would be honoured to serve as Prime Minister #Suella4PM\u201d— Suella Braverman MP (@Suella Braverman MP) 1657360862
- Steve Baker MP
- Jason McCartney MP
- Richard Drax MP
- Sir John Hayes MP
- Philip Hollobone MP
- Julian Lewis MP
- Robin Millar MP
- Henry Smith MP
- Sir Desmond Swayne MP
Tom Tugendhat
\u201cIt\u2019s time for a clean start. \n\nIt\u2019s time for renewal.\u201d— Tom Tugendhat (@Tom Tugendhat) 1657260005
- Aaron Bell MP
- Chris Green MP
- Damian Green MP
- Stephen Hammond MP
- Robert Largan MP
- Mark Logan MP
- Anne Marie Morris MP
- John Stevenson MP
- Sir Robert Syms MP
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP
Penny Mordaunt
\u201cOur leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship. \n\nhttps://t.co/NlpxAb9Dp4\n\n#pm4pm\u201d— Penny Mordaunt (@Penny Mordaunt) 1657459925
- Caroline Ansell MP
- Harriet Baldwin MP
- Theo Clarke MP
- Elliot Colburn MP
- Damian Collins MP
- Caroline Dinenage MP
- Michael Fabricant MP
- George Freeman MP
- James Gray MP
- Alicia Kearns MP
- John Lamont MP
- Andrea Leadsom MP
- Maria Miller MP
- Robbie Moore MP
- Kieran Mullan MP
- Nicola Richards MP
- Derek Thomas MP
- Craig Tracey MP
- Sir Charles Walker MP
Grant Shapps
\u201cToday I launch my campaign to be the next leader of the Conservative & Unionist Party and Prime Minister.\n\nI am a problem solver, with a proven record of delivery.\n\nOur country faces huge challenges, but with the right leader our best days can still lie ahead.\u201d— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP) 1657436412
- Robert Courts MP
- Dr James Davies MP
- George Eustice MP
- Trudy Harrison MP
- Mark Pritchard MP
- Graham Stuart MP
Priti Patel (undeclared)
\u201cDuring my time as a @ukhomeoffice Minister, I have witnessed first hand @PritiPatel\u2019s ability to deliver solutions to the most complex problems facing our country - from the Rwanda deal to stop the small boats, to getting serious violence and burglary down. (1/2)\u201d— Tom Pursglove MP (@Tom Pursglove MP) 1657432698
- Simon Baynes MP
- Scott Benton MP
- Anna Firth MP
- Kevin Foster MP
- Ian Levy
- Tom Pursglove MP
- Greg Smith MP
Further details around the leadership election and its timetable are expected to be confirmed by the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs this week.
