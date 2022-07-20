An American politician has claimed that Donald Trump is STILL trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election - for goodness sake.

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told WISN in Milwaukee on Tuesday that the former president called him “within the last week” to ask him to overturn the 2020 election results in his state, despite Trump losing the state to Joe Biden by over 20,000 votes.

"It’s very consistent," he added. "He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained that it’s not allowed under the Constitution."

“How would you describe your relationship with him?” interview Matt Smith asked. “Because after, he comes out and he calls you a RINO [Republican in name only] and saying you’re allowing Democrats to get away with murder.” Trump posted less than flattering messages on his social media platform about Vos after he refused to change the result.



“Yup,” Vos replied. “I think we all know Donald Trump is Donald Trump. There’s very little that we can do to try to control or predict what he will do.”

It comes after Wisconsin's high court ruled that absentee ballot boxes aren't allowed in the state, meaning people can't drop off someone else's vote on their behalf.

But Vos said the decision was for future votes, not for the 2020 presidential election which Biden very much won.

Better luck next time, Trump.

