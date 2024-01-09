New Epstein documents reveal Trump's alleged 'nipple proclivities' that caused injury

As the latest round of court documents containing details of Jeffrey Epstein's associates have emerged, graphic details about Donald Trump's alleged "sexual proclivities" have come to light.

New documents include accusations towards the former president of having sexual relations with "many girls", made by one of Epstein's alleged victims, Sarah Ransome.

This is not the first time Mr Trump's name has appeared in documents related to the late paedophile. His appearance in the documents highlight the good relationship the former president had with Epstein.

Ms Ransome testified in the newly unsealed documents that her unnamed friend "was one of the many girls that had sexual relations with Donald Trump" - including at Epstein's New York townhouse.

“She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald. Mr Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples’,” Ms Ransome testified.

The former President has also been accused of causing pain to the victim's nipples, which was described by Ms Ransome in graphic detail. She also claimed to have seen the resulting injury firsthand.

“I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery’s NY mansion on regular occasions as I once met Jen for coffee, just before she was going to meet Trump and Epstein together at his mansion,” she said.

Spokesperson for Trump, Steven Cheung, told The Independent: “These baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit.”

The former house manager of Jeffery Epstein's Palm Beach home - Juan Alessi - testified he had driven Ghislaine Maxwell to Mr Trump's Mar-A-Lago home.

