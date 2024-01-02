What is the Jeffrey Epstein list?

Almost 200 names associated with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein will be released to the public this January.

The court papers include the identities of associates, friends or victims of the convicted sex offender, who were previously hidden behind the aliases John and Jane Does.

US Judge Loretta Preska explained her reasonings as to why they should be exposed in a 51-page order, adding that some of the names will remain concealed due to being child victims.

They include 40 documents of evidence from Johanna Sjoberg, who has claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside the US billionaire's Manhattan apartment in 2001. Buckingham Palace previously said the allegations are "categorically untrue".

It has been speculated that a former US president will be on the list, along with A-listers and academics.

Many of the people have already been identified by the media and during Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal trial. The judge said that many "did not raise an objection" to the release of the documents.

Bill Clinton is expected to be named and is said to be mentioned over 50 times in the redacted filings, as per court records. Accuser Virginia Giuffre said she met him on Epstein's island but made no allegations of wrongdoing. Clinton has said he never visited the island.

However, a flight log from one of Epstein's pilots reportedly suggested that he frequently flew on Epstein's plane when he left office in 2001.

The documents are part of a 2015 US defamation case by Giuffre against Maxwell, the British socialite who supplied Epstein with underage girls.



Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Giuffre said: "Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!!

"There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who’s on the naughty list?

"This (would not) be possible without the Honourable Judge Preska."

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell has been imprisoned since July 2020, despite numerous attempts from her defence counsel to have her released on bail.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the Southern District of New York in June last year.

The socialite indicated her desire to appeal shortly after her conviction, with her lawyers claiming victims had "faded, distorted and motivated memories".

Her appeal is currently scheduled to be heard in November next year.

