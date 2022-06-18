Donald Trump has given a lengthy speech criticising the House Investigation into the January 6th riot at the US Capitol and called on Republicans to investigate the committee.

Speaking in Nashville, Tennessee at the Evangelical Christian Road to Majority conference on Friday, the former president used the bulk of his 90-minute speech to ridicule the hearings as an "egregious abuse of power" and also took aim at Nancy Pelosi, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

The hearings so far have not painted a pretty picture for Trump, whose supporters stormed the Capitol building on 6th January 2021, resulting in the deaths of five people.

Revelations so far have included Trump allegedly knowing that trying to overturn the election results would be illegal but proceeded anyway, he was told to push to the conspiracy by an "intoxicated" Rudy Giuliani and that his own daughter Ivanka didn't believe what he was saying.

Trump's speech didn't get off to the best of starts as no one could hear what he was saying for the first few seconds.

Trump prompts laughs out from the Christian audience by mocking the appearance of Democrat Adam Schiff.

Trump claims his speech at the National Mall was actually a bigger draw than Martin Luther King Jr's iconic 'I Have a Dream' speech.

The crowd erupts again as Trump suggests that he will consider pardoning the Jan 6 defendants if he ever becomes president again.

Trump's amazing history knowledge is on display again as he claims that in June 2020, when the world was gripped by a deadly pandemic, the United States was in a better place.

A horrifying moment as Trump compares children being taught about 'transgender' in schools to 'child abuse.'

Trump asks the crowd if they've heard of Thomas Jefferson while criticising Mike Pence for not helping him overturn the election results.

Trump added: "I never called Mike Pence a wimp. Mike Pence had a chance to be great" but he "did not have the courage to act." "Mike Pence had no choice but to be a human conveyer belt."

The crowd boo when Trump talks about Republican Adam Kinzinger, who Trump claims has a 'mental disorder.'

Trump prompts a laugh from the Christians while divulging his 'arts of the deal.'

The 45th president also suggested that Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney should both be subpoenaed. He said: "The first people to receive subpoenas should be crazy Nancy Pelosi and warmonger Liz Cheney, who by the way is, the say, down by 35 points in the great state on Wyoming. We love Wyoming!"

Trump then attacks Biden's migration policy and claims that the White House should also be focusing its efforts on tackling gangs like The Bloods and The Crips. "Biden's border crisis is also funding the violent crime crisis. Instead of targetting parents, conservatives and Christians, the Biden administration should be going in and dismantling The Crips, The Bloods, MS13 - these are the roughest gangs in the world and other savage street gangs. We did it, we sent them out of this country by the thousands."

Trump wraps things up with a huge indicator that he will be running for president again in 2024, which gets a huge pope from the audience. "In 2024, we are going to take back our magnificent White House and together we will make America stronger, prouder, freer and greater than ever before. Thank you."

