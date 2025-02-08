After Donald Trump’s Department of Justice sued the state of Illinois for allegedly ‘obstructing’ its enforcement of immigration laws, its governor JB Pritzker took aim at the recently inaugurated US President’s foreign and domestic policies with a “special announcement” on Friday (February 7).

This “announcement” was actually a video mocking the Republican, posted on Pritzker’s personal X / Twitter account as opposed to his official governor account, no doubt to avoid any confusion.

In the “announcement”, Pritzker says: “The world’s finest geographers, experts who study the Earth’s natural environment, have concluded a decades long council and determined that a Great Lake deserves to be named after a great state.

“So today I’m issuing a proclamation declaring that hereinafter, Lake Michigan shall be known as Lake Illinois.

“The proclamation has been forwarded to Google to ensure the world’s maps reflect this momentous change.”

This, of course, is a swipe at Trump’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America’, which Google has already said it will implement on its Google Maps tool for US users once its name is updated in the US Geographic Names System.

Pritzker continues: “In addition, the recent announcement that to protect the homeland, the United States will be purchasing Greenland. Illinois will now be annexing Green Bay to protect itself against enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Trump has angered Denmark over his interest in their territory, which he says is home to MAGA supporters (yes, really).

Greenland’s prime minister Múte Egeda, meanwhile, has stressed the country is “not for sale and will never be for sale”.

For those unfamiliar, Green Bay is a city in Wisconsin.

And finally, ridiculing Trump’s threat to “take back” the Panama Canal, the Illinois governor joked he has “also instructed my team to work diligently to prepare for an important announcement next week regarding the Mississippi River”.

Other X / Twitter users have also joined in with the fun, with one thanking the governor for “rectifying these grave injustices”:

Another branded the politician “Dark Pritzker”, a spin on the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme initially used by the far-right to attack Joe Biden’s presidency, before turning into a meme in support of the then Potus:

We're truly living in wild times...

